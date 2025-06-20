Stay aware of the things that aren’t fake - the jab Death March - the poisoning of all biological life, the targeting of citizens worldwide, unfathomable child trafficking, chemtrails, and the ongoing hacking/borging and transhumanizing of our bodies, the unfathomable manipulation of our minds…as we sit in our kill box meat suits ranting - we’ve got some real dire stuff that ALL of humanity is facing…

We know by now the blood-sacrifice that war always is...and always was…



But, back to the nuke nonsense?

There isn’t much else we can do, besides screaming in their social media faces, to neuter the little boyz and fat men…

But, let’s not lose focus on the ghoulz that are still coming for us, with a vengeance - truly evil little boyz and fat men - and they're feeling invincible and out of the social media crosshairs now, since WW3 has rolled out...

I’ve been down this nukes-are-fake rabbit hole a few times…but I wasn’t really settled on it one way or the other…but, perhaps we can relieve the “pressure” a bit? Since just about everything that all the war-mongering dick-wagging little boyz and fat men have told us forever have been lies, I’m now leaning toward nukes-are-fake…this will be their last sales pitch in my little corner of this realm...



What’s in question is the authenticity of the Suck-Us-In Superweapon that has kept humanity in fear for generations…



Have we had enough of these gas-lighting little boyz and fat men yet? And I’m not saying that they aren’t capable of massive destruction, but there might be a catch to their ability to pull off a planet-destroying event via nukes…



Why are you fixated on the terms Little Boyz and Fat Men, Diva? You are sounding so repetitive.

Well, my dahlings, it’s because I noticed how fitting it was that they would name the atomic bombs that they dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, Little Boy and Fat Man. They must have been looking in the mirror as they were deciding on names for their despicable creations…no?

And in the comments on this vid, Rocket544 reminded us - The word atom in atomic is derived from Atomos, that which cannot be broken or split!! And Einstein was a fraud…



…and a pedo…if I may elaborate a bit on Einstein?

The Long History of Doomsday Weapons and Fear…brought to you by The Little Boyz and Fat Men…

I know, I’m in a little/fat loop…but this vid is pretty good…PGunnels is a riot too, and I thought this was an interesting dig…

https://rumble.com/v6uzhtt-nukes-are-fake.-here-is-how-we-know.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_us&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pgunnels

Somewhat reassuring, at least to believe they’re fake for a minute - I can now get back to my pressure washing -very zen for those overthinkers who run hot with rage, btw - and it sure beats scouring my cabinets for those potassium iodide tablets…



If they do go full-on with this catastrophic destruction, IMO, just a spidey sense here, our main concern will likely be cyber attacks, carried out by mercenary cells ready to take down some of our soft targets. Water supplies, infrastructure, and transportation…Iran knows that they cannot compete militarily, so they are one of the premier cyber hackers in the world - number 4, I believe…but not quite as good as the Israeli hackers, so they say, so, my guess is that that will be their retribution on the Big Satan…just a feeling…



I’ve been sitting on this stack for two days now, and just caught this SGT report about Iran…auspicious that the cyber attacks would be on my precog radar these past days, so, I thought I would add it to this stack and finally press send.



This just happened in Iran...pulled off by Israel...sadly they are some of the best hackers...and when it does happen here (yes, when) we will never know the origin…in fact we may not be able to communicate at all - we won’t be able to go online and check out the newzzzzzzzz…





And what better way for the WEF/DS and all of our enemies to take us down? Remember Cyber Polygon...? I never forget these freaking table top exercises…

We can't say we haven't been warned...every. single. time.



but, what do I know?



And another auspicious nudge to get this stack out - I happened to stumble on this video this morning and found it so fascinating…I watched the whole thing with such interest and empathy…I want to spend a week with the nomads on the outskirts and stroll the fresh food markets…people of the world are so great…and the so-called leaders seriously sukkkkk….





and Reese had a short vid - A brief History of Israel and Iran…



And when you’re feeling a little “pressure” turn it on…pressure wash me harder, Daddy…

https://x.com/DrClownPhD/status/1933404215012913361

and circling back (don’t you hate that phrase?) on those fake nukes?

US military VIP personnel, all wearing large goggles, sit on Adirondack-style chairs as they witness a nuclear test, codenamed "Dog" (81 kt) from a distance of 16 km. 8 April 1951.

Our ancestors were so much tougher…

And just in case you’ve forgotten how truly monstrous BB is…nukes or no nukes…Sachs always lets it rip…

Stay calm…but vigilant, frenzzzz…and pressure wash, like your little slice of peaceful patio/porch life depends on it…