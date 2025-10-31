Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Bard Joseph
10h

One of the main techniques for breaking morale through a strategy of terror consists on exactly this tactic - keep the person hazy as to where he stands and just what he may expect. In addition if frequent vaccillations between severe disciplinary measures and promises of good treatment together with the spreading of contradictory news, make the cognitive structure of this situation utterly unclear, then the individual may cease even to know a particular plan would lead toward or away from his goal. Under these conditions even those individuals who have definite goals and are ready to take risks are paralyzed by severe inner conflict in regard to what to do."

Dr. Kurt Lewin

Tavistock Institute

Wizard of Words
3h

I love how you name what we're in as sensitive beings in a deliberate genocide. It is refreshing and comforting somehow. As for the myofascial thing: I drank about 3 gallons of DMSO this year. 1 oz at a time in 8 oz of water on an empty stomach (on waking, then at 1 PM, after a 3-hour gap after eating). It dissolved the myofascial tension that has plagued me for 40 years, and allowed me to reset the bones in my head, and the neck and skull muscles that were knocked out of place by a strong parental blow as a teen. Really. The fascia noticeably softened enough for me to make a new pattern of full range of motion after decades of constriction and decrunch my cranium. Lots of cracking and popping in the cranial sutures and cervical vertebrae. I swam a half hour most days and did about 3 hours of yoga and stretching a day. So yes, tension myositis syndrome can be abated and the ptsd associated with it goes too--and the voices in the head trying to make things right, or explain what sane, empathic people should not need explained. The juice is here: https://amzn.to/48SQMzP I am about 215#. You might want to dose down for your weight. Robert Yoho and A Midwestern Doctor have resources on DMSO studies (positive results and lack of toxicity) on substack. I just took the standard dose 30ml per day in most studies, got comfortable with it, doubled it, and did it for months. I did occasionally take a week off. I also eat paleo with lots of butter, other animal fat, and avocado oil. I did take pregnenolone (nervous system builder) 50 mg, GABA (neurotransmitter balancer) at 1500 - 2250 mg before bed, lithium orotate (non-toxic form of lithium), and 500 mg of niacin as extensions of my healing ptsd protocol that has steadily gotten results. DMSO is known both for rebuilding joints and restoring damaged nerve tissue, so I gave it a shot. I sense that our nerves reinforce trauma and tension patterns once they are set up and need to be wooed, seduced, and loved into relaxing. // There is some sulfurous body odor possible. I felt it was a small price to pay, sort of like the price of speaking truth in rooms where ostriches dominate. Who cares if you are stinky? The healing has to happen. // Also Pasheen, you did a post on Remote Neural Mirroring. Sleeping with red reptile lights on (full IR) really helps with that. Not sure why. They and sacred music at night got me through a very rough period as the signal was turned up. Thanks for doing what you do. (( ))

