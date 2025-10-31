I apologize - I’ve been MIA for a few weeks, with so much on my plate, and while dealing with chronic back pain all Summer…

I now think a big component of the chronic pain could be my unconscious and unexpressed rage…and yes, there are a lot of things I’ve been enraged about for years.

Rage - got it - now how to express it — without breaking things?

Anyway, I’m shifting focus from the pain to the emotions lurking behind it…

My feeling is that this chronic back pain that I’ve been experiencing - and probably many of the “chronic” pain symptoms that many of us are feeling - could be a result of stored and unexpressed rage, stress, horror, and other negative emotions that loving empathic and tortured people might experience when we are acutely aware that monsters rule us and they want us dead…and that they will never stop coming for us…



The constant trauma thrown at us and the awareness of their never-ending assaults, have many of us stuck in flight or fight mode.

Obviously awareness of your thoughts and responses to such horrors is key. We may need to be thinking psychologically as well as physically…especially in such intense times as these.



I recall back in the New Age days, reading Louise Hay’s books and the concepts always rang true to me and helped, so I was open to see what else I could find on the subject of back pain.



While looking for answers, I ran across Dr. John Sarno’s book on Amazon, and just reading some of the reviews, I found that even the reviews were healing - and the video certainly was, reminding me of so many foundational concepts of shifting over to assessing my emotional world. Especially critical now, when we are facing such relentless and poisonous assaults to our very survival, with no end in sight?



For those of us who are madly staring into the abyss, daily, are acutely aware of the insane and almost unfathomable challenges we face as we navigate this mass extinction event, the daily dose of incoming attacks is seriously stressful…the incessant assaults are terrifying and infuriating and can tend to make you feel rage, grief and hopelessness…rinse and repeat…and we carry all of that emotional trauma into each new day as more and more assaults are revealed. There seems to be an endless supply of fresh-hell hideousness that we are constantly having to face, process and dodge.

Little wonder our bodies hurt…



According to Sarno, it isn’t that your mind “directly” causes the pain per se, but, in essence, unacknowledged/repressed emotions “initiate” the cascade of abnormal physical activity in the autonomic nervous system and reduces blood flow to certain parts of the body which result in oxygen deprivation - which in the end, presents as actual physical chronic pain.



I know these mind/body connections are old concepts, but they are often forgotten in the poisonous, targeted and emotionally loaded times that we find ourselves in…



Out of desperation, people end up going to the white coats who spit ball on what your problem might be (according to Rockefeller madicine) and they get you on the table as quickly and expensively as they possibly can. And since none of us want to see another white coat as long as we live…perhaps we can look elsewhere for relief…



I know that I’ve been holding on to a whole lot of grief-stricken rage as I process the carnage, and the losses, and ponder the dire fate of humanity, and as we face down Murder Inc., with all the ghoulz who never stop coming for us. So, I felt that I had to shift focus and look at this mind/body link again to see if I can heal, at the very least, on an emotional level. The good news is that it is working…and I’m healing physically…at last.

I thought I would stack this in hopes that it might help some others out there who might also be struggling with chronic pain? There are some wonderful gems in this video/audiobook…and thanks to Gustav for posting this on YT…





some gems from the book:

“We’re going to try to stop the body from reacting physically to your emotions.”

“We want you to learn to send messages to the subconscious mind.”

“Information is the penicillin that cures this disorder.”

“The cure is wisdom.”

“The cure is knowledge.”

“Until now your subconscious mind has been in charge; I’m going to teach you how to have your conscious mind take over.”

“Get mad at your brain; talk to it; give it hell.”

“TMS is a trick your mind is playing on you-don’t fall for it.”

“TMS is a sideshow designed to distract you from what is going on emotionally.”

“The symptoms are an act to mask what’s going on in the psyche.”

“Most of the structural changes in your spine are natural occurrences.”

“The brain doesn’t want to face up to the repressed anger, so it is running away from it.”

“By laughing at or ignoring the pain you are teaching the brain to send new messages to the muscles.”

“We’re going to help you take the Sword of Damocles into your hands instead of having it hang over your head.”

Heal, and Rage on…just make sure you express that rage, without fear, and without making a mess that YOU have to clean up…

Onward, frenzzz