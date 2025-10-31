What is TMS? Tension Myositis Syndrome - - the Mind/Body Connection - Dr. John Sarno
Mock the pain and change your "mind"
I apologize - I’ve been MIA for a few weeks, with so much on my plate, and while dealing with chronic back pain all Summer…
I now think a big component of the chronic pain could be my unconscious and unexpressed rage…and yes, there are a lot of things I’ve been enraged about for years.
Rage - got it - now how to express it — without breaking things?
Anyway, I’m shifting focus from the pain to the emotions lurking behind it…
My feeling is that this chronic back pain that I’ve been experiencing - and probably many of the “chronic” pain symptoms that many of us are feeling - could be a result of stored and unexpressed rage, stress, horror, and other negative emotions that loving empathic and tortured people might experience when we are acutely aware that monsters rule us and they want us dead…and that they will never stop coming for us…
The constant trauma thrown at us and the awareness of their never-ending assaults, have many of us stuck in flight or fight mode.
Obviously awareness of your thoughts and responses to such horrors is key. We may need to be thinking psychologically as well as physically…especially in such intense times as these.
I recall back in the New Age days, reading Louise Hay’s books and the concepts always rang true to me and helped, so I was open to see what else I could find on the subject of back pain.
While looking for answers, I ran across Dr. John Sarno’s book on Amazon, and just reading some of the reviews, I found that even the reviews were healing - and the video certainly was, reminding me of so many foundational concepts of shifting over to assessing my emotional world. Especially critical now, when we are facing such relentless and poisonous assaults to our very survival, with no end in sight?
For those of us who are madly staring into the abyss, daily, are acutely aware of the insane and almost unfathomable challenges we face as we navigate this mass extinction event, the daily dose of incoming attacks is seriously stressful…the incessant assaults are terrifying and infuriating and can tend to make you feel rage, grief and hopelessness…rinse and repeat…and we carry all of that emotional trauma into each new day as more and more assaults are revealed. There seems to be an endless supply of fresh-hell hideousness that we are constantly having to face, process and dodge.
Little wonder our bodies hurt…
According to Sarno, it isn’t that your mind “directly” causes the pain per se, but, in essence, unacknowledged/repressed emotions “initiate” the cascade of abnormal physical activity in the autonomic nervous system and reduces blood flow to certain parts of the body which result in oxygen deprivation - which in the end, presents as actual physical chronic pain.
I know these mind/body connections are old concepts, but they are often forgotten in the poisonous, targeted and emotionally loaded times that we find ourselves in…
Out of desperation, people end up going to the white coats who spit ball on what your problem might be (according to Rockefeller madicine) and they get you on the table as quickly and expensively as they possibly can. And since none of us want to see another white coat as long as we live…perhaps we can look elsewhere for relief…
I know that I’ve been holding on to a whole lot of grief-stricken rage as I process the carnage, and the losses, and ponder the dire fate of humanity, and as we face down Murder Inc., with all the ghoulz who never stop coming for us. So, I felt that I had to shift focus and look at this mind/body link again to see if I can heal, at the very least, on an emotional level. The good news is that it is working…and I’m healing physically…at last.
I thought I would stack this in hopes that it might help some others out there who might also be struggling with chronic pain? There are some wonderful gems in this video/audiobook…and thanks to Gustav for posting this on YT…
some gems from the book:
“We’re going to try to stop the body from reacting physically to your emotions.”
“We want you to learn to send messages to the subconscious mind.”
“Information is the penicillin that cures this disorder.”
“The cure is wisdom.”
“The cure is knowledge.”
“Until now your subconscious mind has been in charge; I’m going to teach you how to have your conscious mind take over.”
“Get mad at your brain; talk to it; give it hell.”
“TMS is a trick your mind is playing on you-don’t fall for it.”
“TMS is a sideshow designed to distract you from what is going on emotionally.”
“The symptoms are an act to mask what’s going on in the psyche.”
“Most of the structural changes in your spine are natural occurrences.”
“The brain doesn’t want to face up to the repressed anger, so it is running away from it.”
“By laughing at or ignoring the pain you are teaching the brain to send new messages to the muscles.”
“We’re going to help you take the Sword of Damocles into your hands instead of having it hang over your head.”
Heal, and Rage on…just make sure you express that rage, without fear, and without making a mess that YOU have to clean up…
Onward, frenzzz
One of the main techniques for breaking morale through a strategy of terror consists on exactly this tactic - keep the person hazy as to where he stands and just what he may expect. In addition if frequent vaccillations between severe disciplinary measures and promises of good treatment together with the spreading of contradictory news, make the cognitive structure of this situation utterly unclear, then the individual may cease even to know a particular plan would lead toward or away from his goal. Under these conditions even those individuals who have definite goals and are ready to take risks are paralyzed by severe inner conflict in regard to what to do."
Dr. Kurt Lewin
Tavistock Institute
I love how you name what we're in as sensitive beings in a deliberate genocide. It is refreshing and comforting somehow. As for the myofascial thing: I drank about 3 gallons of DMSO this year. 1 oz at a time in 8 oz of water on an empty stomach (on waking, then at 1 PM, after a 3-hour gap after eating). It dissolved the myofascial tension that has plagued me for 40 years, and allowed me to reset the bones in my head, and the neck and skull muscles that were knocked out of place by a strong parental blow as a teen. Really. The fascia noticeably softened enough for me to make a new pattern of full range of motion after decades of constriction and decrunch my cranium. Lots of cracking and popping in the cranial sutures and cervical vertebrae. I swam a half hour most days and did about 3 hours of yoga and stretching a day. So yes, tension myositis syndrome can be abated and the ptsd associated with it goes too--and the voices in the head trying to make things right, or explain what sane, empathic people should not need explained. The juice is here: https://amzn.to/48SQMzP I am about 215#. You might want to dose down for your weight. Robert Yoho and A Midwestern Doctor have resources on DMSO studies (positive results and lack of toxicity) on substack. I just took the standard dose 30ml per day in most studies, got comfortable with it, doubled it, and did it for months. I did occasionally take a week off. I also eat paleo with lots of butter, other animal fat, and avocado oil. I did take pregnenolone (nervous system builder) 50 mg, GABA (neurotransmitter balancer) at 1500 - 2250 mg before bed, lithium orotate (non-toxic form of lithium), and 500 mg of niacin as extensions of my healing ptsd protocol that has steadily gotten results. DMSO is known both for rebuilding joints and restoring damaged nerve tissue, so I gave it a shot. I sense that our nerves reinforce trauma and tension patterns once they are set up and need to be wooed, seduced, and loved into relaxing. // There is some sulfurous body odor possible. I felt it was a small price to pay, sort of like the price of speaking truth in rooms where ostriches dominate. Who cares if you are stinky? The healing has to happen. // Also Pasheen, you did a post on Remote Neural Mirroring. Sleeping with red reptile lights on (full IR) really helps with that. Not sure why. They and sacred music at night got me through a very rough period as the signal was turned up. Thanks for doing what you do. (( ))