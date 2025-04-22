Klaus Schwab is out, sort of… This guy is in, sort of…maybe just an interim Reptilian, but we’ll see…

Meet Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, former CEO of Nestle, who famously stated in 2017: “Humans have no right to access free water.” “Water is not a human right.”

Be careful what you wish for…but, fear not…it will be awhile…and we could all be freaking borgs by then and have no independent thoughts left - and have no clue about any of this…



but while our synapses are still firing…

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is only the interim chairman...until the WEF finds a new chair person through a sicko selection committee process. Schwab has only started the 'process' of stepping down, which will take until Jan., 2027 to complete. Watch out for Christine Lagarde of France. She's the President of the European Central Bank and has been recommended by the ole' fart himself…she’s another hydra…



but for now…eyes on…Pete…

freshly vrilled?

That’s how he looked when he joined the club…below is an picture of him, a bit older now…







He has big plans for the water supply…

Remember that Nestle’s and Coca Cola added nanotech to their products as far back as 2012, as revealed by whistleblower extraordinaire, Edward Snowden - dig into the Quell Project…

Nestle have been buying small bottled water companies up for decades on most continents. They started buying shares in large water companies back in the sixties and then increased shareholdings gradually until they became the major shareholder. There’s always been a sinister undertone to one company owning the majority of the world’s bottled water suppliers…

And, don’t forget how Nestle poisoned our children causing renal failure when they used toxic chemicals to increase protein content of their baby formula.

Also note that Bill Gates owns copious tracts of land at the headwaters and surrounding the great Mississippi…

Just Drops doing some wet work/dot-connecting…yeah, we’re in trouble as long as these ghoulz are still walking this scorched Earth…what accomplishments - weaponizing Mother Earth…



I saw this coming a year ago…the Diva of “Drops” is sometimes an oracle?

Forgive me for patting myself on the back here - my self esteem has been devoid of electrolytes and a bit dehydrated as of late…



this stack was from last April…

and a song…this was recorded for a UK indy record label, many, many years ago…turn it up!

Oh, what the heck…the black eye club thing is still rolling around in my mind…always a fun topic…let’s go there…back the the Vril…



For those who don’t know and are curious…or have ever wondered why so many famous people suddenly have a big black eye? Supposedly this is an Illuminati initiation ritual known as 'The Black Eye Club.' The initiation involves a process called soul scraping, which is done to the left eye, leaving behind a large noticeable bruise. Some say it is an ET vril takeover that steals the soul…who knows…Donald Marshall (if you want to google him) will take you down some wicked rabbit holes on this too…

The Vril Reptilian drone parasite…let’s hope they’re not dropping these thing from the freaking drones…



…but ya gotta admit…something strange is going on…



That’s a lot of black eyes…



https://x.com/CMDRVALTHOR/status/1896936499335086243





Where the hell is the Diva going with this insane substack. Honestly, I never I know either…but here we are…still with me?



And there was the Vril Society with Maria Orsic…





Here’s a vid on the Vril Society - I’ve always thought it was fascinating…





what’s a genocide without a little fun…



So you’re still here? Impressive!



Stay hydrated, frenzzz