This haunting clip kept coming to mind over these past days…

Had to look it up…you know how Drops sometimes connects dots…?



They always tell us….

Yuval “Noah”

“If bad comes to worse and when the ‘Flood’ comes…the scientists will build a Noah’s Arc for the elite, leaving the rest to drown” - Yuval Harari



I almost feel sorry for this nasty little ghoul…no doubt he was terribly abused to despise humanity this much…



https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1933724878479503638

edit - turns out I did miss some…13 states…







Ft. Smith Arkansas is also flooding?!

FLASH FLOODS SLAM ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA - AGAIN. Water rescues. Roads underwater. Lives destroyed overnight. CHICAGO. TEXAS. NEW MEXICO….and on and on and on…

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1942804163340972532



AND THE DEATH TOLL RISES IN TX…

This isn’t weather. This is warfare…

https://x.com/PlasticGirl1776/status/1942761465242337573

They’ve fucked with TX, OK, NM, NC, and AR, in just five days. Did I miss any more?

https://x.com/In2ThinAir/status/1942633556011778356

ONE POSTER SAID:

Not a damn thing you're seeing here is natural. This is Nexrad dopplers, Haarp ionosphere heaters, elf transmissions, directed energy weapons ionizing/electrifying the metal particulates the planes spray while engineering & directing weather events - and it's off the charts.

https://x.com/iinfiniti_/status/1942762340711293372



AND JUST SO WE KNOW…

Spray and Zap…



Dane talking with McGregor about Hurricane Helene…



https://x.com/nogps1/status/1942976647424098578

If you want to understand how the NEXRAD Doppler radars are used in GeoEngineering/Weather Modification please watch and share this! Please excuse the screen being a bit cut off at the bottom in the beginning of the video before it widens to a clearer view.

https://x.com/LegendreKristy/status/1942982434309427450

NASA making weather…from 2010

In 2010, Jeremy Clarkson stood in front of a NASA machine that turned hydrogen and oxygen into a cloud. "That cloud was generated by the engine." “In an hour’s time… someone’s going to get wet in Mississippi. It will actually rain!” Then it rained, exactly where he said it would. They were making rain 15 years ago. Imagine what they’re doing now.



https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1943004065194995924

CLOUDS falling from the sky?

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1942421781618335845

These bills declare that water derived from cloud seeding shall be considered part of the natural water supply "as if no cloud seeding project had been conducted," it effectively erases the artificial intervention, shielding it from new appropriations and legal scrutiny. This semantic sleight of hand allows the state to manipulate the weather, all while avoiding liability for any unintended consequences.



I have no words for all of this…