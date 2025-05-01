BUCKLE UP…

Whistleblower Eric Hecker Breaks Exclusive Intel On His Work At The IceCube Neutrino Observatory In Antarctica, Raises Alarm Over Directed Energy Weapons & The Deep State’s Crackdown On Whistleblowers! MUST-WATCH

Raytheon Whistleblower Who Exposed The Neutrino Earthquake Weapon In Antarctica Gives Major Updates & Responds To President Trump's Announcement That The US Has Top Secret Super Weapons.

Eric Hecker Discusses Directed Energy Weapons, Faster-Than-Light Communication

Hecker is on a tear against Raytheon…go in @ 10:00 if you’re short on time…and DEW 22:30 @ 31:00 Havana Syndrome - opening up pandora’s box on targeted individuals…THIS IS HUGE @ 53:00 (if you recall me mentioning about the UFO field AND WHY I’LL NEVER LAY IN THAT SHITHOLE VIPER’S NEST AGAIN) this AND THE BARBER CLIP BELOW WILL FILL YOU IN - it’s some great info and it is a wake-up call for those expecting GOVT.-SANCTIONED “disclosure”

JAKE BARBER AND ALL OF HIS FELLOW WETWERK CIRCLE JERKERS SHOULD BE ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY…

SABRINA WALLACE WEIGHS IN ON HECKER!



(SABRINA IS STILL HAARPing on the NON-EXISTENT ETs - TRYING TO DEBUNK ANY ET COMPONENT TO ANY OF THIS) BUT, SHE WILL GET THERE EVENTUALLY, THAT IT IS “ALL OF THE ABOVE” WHETHER IT IS IN YOUR DIRECT AND CONSCIOUS “EXPERIENCE” OR NOT.



THOSE WITH OBE SKILLS AS TOOLS OF EXPLORATION - AND REMOTE VIEWERS KNOW A LOT ABOUT ALL OF THIS…THINGS THAT MOST COULD NEVER ENTERTAIN AS POSSIBILITIES. IN FACT, THESE SKILLS ARE ONE OF THE REASONS YOU END UP ON THE RADAR IN THE FIRST PLACE.

THERE IS NO WAY THAT ALL OF THE ABDUCTION ACCOUNTS, ANIMAL AND HUMAN MUTILATIONS, CONTACT EXPERIENCES FROM AROUND THE WORLD, ARE STAGECRAFT, AND THAT ALL OF THE MILITARY ABDUCTIONS, INTERROGATING WITNESSES ABOUT YOUR ET EXPERIENCES ARE JUST FOR FUN? THEY DON’T “ELIMINATE” HUNDREDS OF WITNESSES BECAUSE THE WITNESSES ARE CLUELESS.

THAT WOULD BE A FUKK NO!

IT INDICATES TO ME THAT IT IS THIS “AND” THAT…AND THE GHOULZ LOVE THROWING IT ALL IN THE MIX, SENDING OUT THEIR GATEKEEPERS TO CAPTURE AND CONTROL THE NARRATIVE - AND DEPLOYING THEIR WETWERK CREW - MAKING IT ALL THE MORE EFFECTIVE AT KEEPING US ALL IN A MIND FIELD, DISCREDITING AND TRASHING ONE ANOTHER…



IN ALL FAIRNESS, HECKER IS NOT “EXPERIENCED” EITHER…EVERYONE HAS THEIR WHEELHOUSE, BUT AT SOME POINT IT MIGHT BE REVEALED - AND MY “THIS” AND “THAT” THEORY MIGHT EMERGE.



SABRINA WANTS HER ANATOMY BACK…? I WANT MY LIFE BACK…



SO NEVER THROW THE HYBRID BABY OUT WITH THE HYDROGEL…LISTEN…DISCERN…LEARN TO GET OUT OF YOUR BODY AND EXPLORE AND DO SOME OUT-OF-THE-BOX RESEARCH INTO SOME MIND-BENDING REALMS, TAKE THE GEMS AND SHARE SOME IDEAS AND THEORIES…AND FFS…BE NICE…

IT IS ALL CONNECTED…AND IT COULD WELL BE “ALL OF THE ABOVE”



if you stick with her vid…lots of great info on Palantir…we are so screwed…and not in that “fun” way, but we knew that, right?