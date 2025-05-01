Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
19h

You might want to read my articles;

Directed Energy Weapon development

A short history on “science fiction” technology hidden in the real world since the 1970's.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/steven-greers-disclosure-and-energy

DEPS - The Directed Energy Professional Society

You'll be surprised to hear who the members are.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/deps-the-directed-energy-professional

Tesla, the Military Industrial Complex Weapon Technology & 9/11

What did Tesla have available for the MIC in 1943?

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-tesla-and-the-military-industrial

Secret Super Weapons, UFO's & 9/11

Scalar Waves, Electromagnetics, RF Weapons and Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/secret-super-weapons-ufos-and-911

America's Electromagnetic and DEW Program

The program has been running for decades, they've just been lying about it.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/americas-electromagnetic-and-dew

9/11 - Phantom Warfare

by Chris Hampton

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-phantom-warfare

Dr Greg Jenkins’ “Directed Debunking Energy” and Dr Judy Wood

Scholarly Questions and Inquiry, or Badgering, Misrepresentation and Harassment?

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/dr-greg-jenkins-directed-debunking

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

Wikipedia's block listed 9/11 scientist.

Cancelled by Wikipedia for 14 years and counting.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/wikipedias-block-listed-911-scientist

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
18h

Sabrina an ET gatekeeper! We knew she was not telling whole story because couldn’t. Coloring in the lines keeps one safe,-while APPEARING

to be coloring wildly outside the lines!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture