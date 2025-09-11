Update: This just in…



4chan has identified a possible suspect:

Skye Valadez - Lives in Utah - Trans male - Digital music artist with songs that celebrated/encouraged Charlie Kirk's death - Strongly resembles the FBI pics (jaw/mouth)

https://x.com/Slayer_Of_Dems/status/1966226720819990657

____________

It might be too soon…as we are still mourning Charlie’s loss…but…

We want to know who stole this amazing man from us…we are devastated and pissed off - and we have some guesses…and we are very familiar with the usual suspects…one of which is our “greatest ally…”

"Jewish donors have been the number one funding mechanism of radical open borders, neoliberal quasi Marxist policies" -Charlie Kirk

https://x.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/status/1965986053040517281

There is little doubt, IMO, that it was a professional hit…well-planned and coordinated in advance…more than likely with a team pre-positioned to call the shot, agitate the crowd and create misdirection to allow the shooter to exit.

I smell…intel…and Mossad…but I’m fine if I’m wrong…

The shooter is in the wind and more than likely already out of the country.

Here’s some telling clips on TPV



https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1966161487036305848

> He used to be an Israel loyalist > He feared ‘Israel would kill him’ > He started *mildly* criticizing Israel > He said Epstein was Mossad > He let anti-Zionists speak at his events > Zionist media started attacking him > Someone shot his jugular 200 yards away > Netanyahu tweets within minutes > Patsy gets arrested & acts guilty > Assassin escapes without a trace > Netanyahu tweets longer message…

Something tells me they’re not going to tell us the truth about who killed Charlie Kirk…



A few drops to consider…anons, autists and bakers are on it…

latest info on AJ - shows pic of the presumed shooter…looks like a pro and not

Trantifa to me…



https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1966219800537117126

And here we have two men standing behind Charlie Kirk on stage - this is a closer look than the one in the PV vid…it looks like they gave hand signals right before the shot went off. These are NOT normal gestures any person would ever make. Note the first person tips their hat. But then pay attention to the individual in the black shirt directly behind him - crosses one arm and does some type of finger signal…



https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1965944194348003333

This was a month ago - on Megyn Kelly…



https://x.com/VoxExVeritas/status/1965897860681187406

The FBI now says several hot leads in the attack on Charlie Kirk point straight to foreign intelligence. They are not ready to spin release it yet.

The question is—who stood to gain from Charlie Kirk being taken out? And who had he just started calling out in the days before his death?

Pastor Jack Hibbs

Benjamin Netanyahu via Israeli news announced that Charlie Kirk had been assassinated 20 minutes after the shooting. This was before any American news source AND Donald Trump’s announcement. The American announcements are rolling in while Pastor Hibbs is making these videos. How did they know so soon?



https://x.com/DahmnSon1/status/1965907182022742281

Why would a leader of another country (BB) in a different time zone have the information so fast and make a statement before half of America even knew what had happened. Israel released two statements within 20 minutes of the shooting.

They knew because they are running our government behind the National Security Curtain. Behind the National Security Act of 1947. They control information distribution and know before anyone…

more drops…

HMMM…The Charlie Kirk Shooting: A Nation on Edge

Published and available on Amazon Books Had "The Shooting Of Charlie Kirk" Posted 1 Day Before His Murder…

by Casey D. Parisi | Sep 10, 2025

And, on AJ’s clips, NYT & LA Times Reported Charlie Kirk Being Shot On Sept. 9th- The Day Before His Assassination…

and more drops

https://x.com/Gentilenewsnet/status/1965960485850820661

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/1965896677719691537

and…Now they’re claiming they found a tranny’s gun — kind of like how they found an Arab’s passport at Tower 7…

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1966171520750989792

https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1965956626315358603

And Charlie Kirk was asking the uncomfortable questions everyone has been thinking about October 7…

https://x.com/KAGdrogo/status/1965945010421203238

some head-fake info about the guy they initially picked up…the old guy who was caught and distracted the cops while the shooter got away just happened to be Jewish. Instead of saying it wasn’t him he screamed, “kill me” and “I’ll remain silent”.

some interesting things to consider…

Why Did a Private Jet Take Off from a Private Airport 12 Min from the Shooting With its Radar illegally Turned Off 20 Min After the Assassination? And who was the guy seen running off the rooftop…?



The shooter is in the wind and more than likely , the real assassin is already out of the country…regardless of what we might hear. Do we trust our own intel agencies to give us the truth? Ever?



Just breaking…



BREAKING: Investigators have obtained "high quality" video of the Charlie Kirk assassin, but will NOT yet be releasing it to the public yet. The suspect arrived on campus at 11:52am, walked across campus, and accessed a rooftop from a stairwell.

After the shooting, he ran to the other side of the building, jumped off the rooftop, and fled into the neighborhood. That's where investigators found the doorbell camera footage of him.

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1966130355745718669



a few more links…

https://x.com/Emilio2763/status/1966088330606497899

https://x.com/mr_freedomstick/status/1965956171002782187

Newly Discovered Crowd Video Of A Man CELEBRATING IMMEDIATELY WHEN CHARLIE KIRK WAS STRUCK BY THE ASSASSIN'S BULLET. THE MAN KNEW EXACTLY WHERE THE SHOOTER WAS LOCATED & LOOKED BACK AT THE ASSASSIN'S PERCH & CHEERED UNCONTROLLABLY... Who Is He?

https://x.com/JohnBasham/status/1966008897522774133

Never forget - we are war - and lunatics come from everywhere…

this is disturbing…



FYI. After Charlie Kirk, on the sky app there are people asking for the next person to be targeted. These include JK Rowling, Matt Walsh, Trump, Ben Shapiro, Libs of TikTok, Elon Musk, and Andy Ngo. Jenifer on X took as many screenshots as she could…

and Jayn caught this…

They can't help but gloat. That's what evil does. Expose, expose, expose…

Charlie pilled a lot of young people and was about to pill a whole lot more with his tour - they could not allow that to happen - he was literally deprogramming them - Jeffree Star is one…

Jeffree Star speaks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



https://x.com/GypsyPatriot_/status/1965948775236812965

and since this is 9/11 - let’s remember this…



https://x.com/Partisan_12/status/1965966805064626600

A great reminder…

This is not the time to breakdown…it’s time to rise up…consciously, strategically and wisely…

https://x.com/MikkiWillis/status/1965901696909164738

This substack is a mess, not much continuity, but I wanted to archive some of these clips/links - even though things are changing from moment to moment - and I will try to post any updates in the comments…

RIP Charlie…we will not forgive…we will not forget…