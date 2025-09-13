Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
1d

Are they using the death of Charlie Kirk as cover to pass Israeli anti-Boycott legislation?

US House passes massive bill

https://x.com/The_JBS/status/1966882421300937094

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
1d

so, it's a clown show AND a freaking Fashion Show...Cox is insane and insulting...

"Yes...yes..so...uh...so...when he's first spotted on campus...he has different clothing on...and then....he changes clothing on the roof...and then...changed back into that clothing at some point...so that when...when he was uh....when he was apprehended...when he...when he was arrested...ummm...the clothing matched the clothing he had...on before the shooting..."

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1966862226125373453

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture