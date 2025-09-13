The kid was a patsy…



There are three people (older people) on or near the stage. I think all are involved. The guy on the left was the one giving some very strange hand signals…and so was the guy on the right. And the woman is sus too…they know each other. Any one of them could have had a suppressed zip gun…they look like phones…

go in around 9 min

When are we going to talk about his guy?









a slaughterbot...no? Captured - an unknown flying object just about 30 seconds after Charlie Kirk was shot. This is an unusually perfect orbital path for a bird or insect to fly in...

Here's another vid of it...

Maybe this? Remember that the slaughterbots were deployed recently in the ME, and with Israel’s AI Lavender used ruthlessly in Gaza - gifted and supplied by Palantir…

I’ll post this one here - check the video…and I’ll post another of my Slaughterbot substacks below…and I have more…this is why they don’t care that we are stockpiling guns and ammo…

Charlie deserves the truth…and we are the only ones who can ever possibly find it…

some comments on X on this…



I need proof it was a 30-06 rifle round

I’m wondering if the FBI will even consider interviewing him as they have now gone out on a limb...

My feeling is that - It might even have been a slaughterbot deployed from a drone…



Why was a drone there - so close to Charlie and then flew off right after Charlie was assassinated?





John Cullen asks:



Wait a second.. Where was Tyler Robinson when these images were taken? Not leaving - he ran across the roof, and jumped. So, he was on his way to the rooftop? Where is the rifle he had down his pantleg outside, that is obviously the cause of his limp, on the TMZ footage? How do you climb stairs with a rifle down your pant leg?

So, where is the gun? (And, I thought he was in a black tactical vest, with a black tactical helmet? Where is that stuff..?)

another comment on X



A Mauser .30-06 wouldn’t fit in that backpack. They’re roughly 44 inches long. Even with barrel removed it’s at least 24 inches. My son just laser engraved one in his shop with a custom 26 inch barrel. Once again, another shooting with a storyline as clear as mud.

and another



I just don’t see a rifle like this stuffed in his pants or on his person concealed. Highly doubtful the barrel was removed either. You don’t simply unscrew the barrel. There are multiple steps involved. You first remove the bolt, then remove the stock by unscrewing the action screws. Detach sights/scope. Typically you secure the barrel in a padded barrel vise near the receiver. Then fit the action wrench on the receiver and turn counterclockwise to unscrew, then twist off the barrel. A pro can remove the barrel on a well maintained rifle under optimal conditions in about 15-20 minutes. https://youtube.com/shorts/r7c04CtbDVM?si=5-IF0hcTM-TM2NTQ

The FBI has video footage of the so-called hooter.

Yet, they release still images. We have to dig for vids…that are quickly being scrubbed…

Not one of the images shows this kid with a weapon…

How did he scale up to the top level with his rifle?

it’s being reported that he went there the day prior, likely to store the gun on school grounds the day before, which is why he can’t be seen carrying anything until he jumps off the building. This makes much more sense, the gun was too big to hide going there.



Several people reported seeing someone on the roof weeks in advance. That gun was already there.

And here’s a vid of him jumping off the roof…

Michael Savage goes savage and calls BS too… “something is wrong with this whole fukking picture”

He was reported days earlier by a student and a professor. For being on the roof. He planted the rifle at that time…and whoever wanted Charlie gone, knew they had a patsy.

What if someone knew this guy was planning to do something - they were posting that they were, and someone took advantage of potentially having 5 people to blame -so were the real killers setting up behind and around Charlie and taking a shot at the same time as a failed shot, in the slow-mo stage vid there are a lot of strange happenings…

His gun can't be folded up and reassembled easily as they want us to believe. Utah Governor reported he changed his clothes after shooting, but then changed back? Why? When he was arrested, he was wearing the same clothes as the day of the shooting…

It’s also disturbing that Kash kept driving the point home of how quickly they solved this and got the guy in custody…he mentioned they did it in 35 hours…then he said 30 hours…and continued bragging that it had been solved so quickly, so transparently…as if it was a tribute to the FBI to get it wrapped up so fast…I call BS on all of it…

uh…no… and the guy on the left looks like he’s wearing a mask…and his ears are much higher than the kid’s…nope…not the same guy…





here's another post on X that resonates…from João Gerardo (Yahia)



In my view this guy was chosen just to a mission: plant the gun at the trees and go towards the University and step up the rooftop to be part as a piece. Not supposed to be blamed (as was told to him and he thought). This is why he wasn't armed with the rifle at the entrance. His part of the plan was to be a decoy, as others too. Like the old man skinhead that was catch first. But the plan was 'changed' to make him as the scapegoat. The shooter was an unknown professional. Just like Kennedys case. Conclusion: The rifle premediated found in tree lines was the one he was carrying, but wasn't used by him to kill Mr. Kirk. He was at the University as a decoy just like others. The shooter made the shot inside the University or nearby, but wasn't him that give the shot. This is why no rifle after he left and jump from the rooftop of University.

Question for Grok: Was the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk recovered?

Searched for ""Charlie Kirk" (shot OR killed OR bullet OR gunshot) (recovered OR autopsy OR ballistics)"

Answer:

No, the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk was not recovered. Based on the latest reports from the investigation into his assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University, authorities have confirmed the recovery of the murder weapon—a high-powered, bolt-action rifle (likely a .30-06 Mauser)—found wrapped in a towel in a nearby wooded area, along with a spent cartridge still chambered in the rifle and three unfired rounds in the magazine. These items, including the cartridge casings, were sent to a federal lab at Quantico for ballistic analysis, where inscriptions like "Hey fascist, catch!" and references to anti-fascist themes were noted.However, no sources indicate that the actual projectile (the bullet itself) was located at the scene or during the autopsy. The single shot struck Kirk in the neck, and given the distance (fired from a rooftop) and the rifle's power, it's likely the bullet either exited the body, fragmented, or remained embedded but was not publicly confirmed as recovered—possibly due to ongoing forensic processing or investigative sensitivity. Social media discussions, including queries directed at officials like FBI Director Kash Patel, echo this gap, with users questioning the lack of ballistic linkage without the bullet. The investigation, led by the FBI and Utah authorities, continues to analyze the evidence, but as of September 13, 2025, the bullet's recovery has not been announced.

I know that most don’t want to go down this rabbit hole…it’s gut-wrenching to watch, over and over…I get it…it’s so much easier to buy into the sanctioned narrative, but my investigative gene is twitching on this non-stop. Some of us want to know the truth - Charlie would want the truth, because we know that we NEVER get it from the official story - and we know the window for finding it is closing rapidly and evidence is being scrubbed…so, although this substack is a mess, I’m putting it out there - and just documenting/archiving what my spidey sense is telling me might be relevant.

Things I’ve found that I see as highly questionable…I will add anything of interest in the comments as I continue to dive in.



I’m trying to get John Cullen’s eyeballs on this guy - and his pals onstage…he’ll be a great source if he gets on the right “trajectory.” wish me luck…



More to come…





