AmeriKaFest embraces Minaj…Erika knows her heart…she’s a good Christian…

and now that everyone is leaving the “party”…Minaj shows up lovin’ on Trump…and naming assassins?

she did say…we should pray for Christians in Nigeria and around the world…although we need to do more than that…but…we won’t…unless it becomes profitable…



(I do not agree with the blurb on this vid…but that’s just me…not exactly my idea of “pure power” but what do I know…)

Why did Erika bring Nicki to AmeriKafest? There it is…



Nicki Minaj on X

Oct 1

Anyway, I’m observing Yom Kippur at sundown.

At TPUSA, Nikki’s music appears to sit comfortably alongside Christian values, so the two naturally go together?

Kater ᛟᚷᚨ writes:

I didn't know squat about Nicki Minaj outside of headlines. Yesterday I learned that her husband Kenny Petty kidnapped and raped a 16 year old girl at knife point when he was also 16. Did a few years (nobody seems to know how many). He must have reformed in jail though because his next charge was 2nd degree murder after he shot a man multiple times in the stomach. He plead and got it dropped to manslaughter and did another 7 years for that. The girl he raped ended up having to file a lawsuit against him and Minaj because they were harassing her. Trying to get her to speak up and tell everyone she wasn't raped in exchange for money. You know, so they could protect that Christian image I guess! Minaj spoke up when people had found his history and tried to claim the girl he raped was his girlfriend at the time and that her mom filed charges. That is a complete fabrication! But I am sure they've all repented and God is their cornerstone now...

I think that Minaj will fit right in with the sh!t slinging pedo protectors…

Poor Nicki… Used by the left… Used by the right… Wait a second… but wait…she is getting paid by both…rap on…

Welcome to the Book of Revelations in real time…

Now That’s Entertainment!