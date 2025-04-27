Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Pasheen Stonebrooke
1dEdited

Can you even believe that we might have to learn to protect ourselves from robot dogs...FFS?

I'm not even posting the other videos I've seen - I need to sleep tonight...daaayum!

Tirion
1dEdited

Dogs are all about love, a blessing to humanity. There's nothing doggy about those four-legged robot monsters. They're a curse :(

Grrrr!!!!

2 replies by Pasheen Stonebrooke and others
19 more comments...

