Last night right before going to bed - a huge black bee came at me, in the kitchen breakfast/turned computer room, and it hit me in the neck. I was utterly terrified…

After looking for him for about an hour, I finally went into the bedroom, but the door has big openings on the bottom and the top - I didn’t do the full-on block doors after the flood in 2016, was it 2016? I wanted a more open feel, so that AUTONOMOUS INSECTS COULD HUNT ME DOWN…



okay, I’m breathing deeply…stay calm Diva…

Anyway, I got into bed and felt a nasty frequency hit on the side of my head, an instant headache, so I sat up, thinking I would move around a bit, just in case I was getting some “heat” and I immediately heard the buzz coming toward me and the bee made a fukking beeline for me and hit me in the face.



I fukking lost it…I was a mess…

I looked for it for hours and barely slept - I finally checked the blankets on the bed, shaking everything out, and my darling husband, dealing with an hysterical lunatic, helped to cover me completely in my EMF blanket, almost suffocating me…and I tried to sleep. I maybe got two hours, but woke up with visions of slaughterbots dancing in my aching head.



I looked for the buzzing bastard all day and finally early this evening I was doing some cat dishes at the kitchen sink, and he showed up - buzzing by me and hitting the kitchen/sink window…I freaked out but got a look at him and he was wicked looking and huge…like none I had seen previously. It was mostly black, but quite large…maybe this one?





I opened the window and got him out. A big sigh of relief. I can only hope it was a REAL, organic and normal bee…but…in my bizarre and stress-filled and challenging world, I honestly never know what the fukk is really happening…



I do have a big problem with buzzing insects - from childhood. When I was quite young I somehow unknowingly covered a fly over with sand while sitting in my sandbox, and when the fly got out he flew into my face. I cried hysterically for hours and was inconsolable and I stuttered for two years. And then one day - just days before my first day of grade school - the stuttering disappeared. I think I know why I was so triggered by the event, but that’s a paranormal horror story for another day…



We’re in the horrors of the here and NOW…………now……



So…now this…? I love dogs…but these are too fukking much…I really don’t need any of this…

https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/1916193604093047113

And for those of you who don’t know about the slaughterbots yet - here you go - they’ve haunted me since I went down that rabbit hole in ‘23 and they’ve been flying into my thoughts all day…yeah, I’m still a mess…



Cathy O’Brien says it is healing to write and share your trauma…I hope so, and feel free to share your own…we are here for you and for each other…



And I will check in on Scotty and see how he is doing and post an update…thx for the prayers and good wishes for Scotty…we demand that he walks out of there with both of his legs in tact.

And, on second thought, don’t look at these substacks below…they’ll be here for future reference, and you don’t want to know…honestly, just get a good night’s sleep…

Yeah…it triggers me…I guess that’s obvious?



Okay, thanks, frenz, hopefully a good night’s sleep for me tonight…