Share this postDiva Drops Why - MCACopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhy - MCA"where you can have a good meal" - this is insane...I apologize for reposting this...Pasheen StonebrookeMay 10, 20251Share this postDiva Drops Why - MCACopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5ShareDr. C's Health and WellnessHidden in Plain Sight in Your FoodComprehensive Exposé: The Hidden Dangers of Manufactured Citric Acid, GRAS Labeling, and Food Industry Additives…Read more4 hours ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · Dr. CraigI’m getting hungry…maybe if we peeled our grapes?And another awesome Dave Frishberg song…and Blossom Dearie1Share this postDiva Drops Why - MCACopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5SharePrevious
Love her wig!...I've been wearing Paula Young wigs since 2018. I call them hair hats.
Bad hair day? Don a wig and ...voila'. Good hair day.
At 75, it works. My hubby gets multiple women. They have their limitations, but my hair ain't no more, it would seem.
That lady rocks!