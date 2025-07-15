It’s been crazy here and I am swamped - keeping up with the madness has been impossible…

I was just listening to Owen Shroyer - I resonate with his brand of snark, and thought I would share his podcast in case you wanted to catch up on a few things too?



https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1944904127554990440



And, About Bondi and Wiles:

I knew about Wiles when she first came on the scene and she tried to stay way under the radar…I had written about/sounded the alarm on her many times - and concluded that with her as Trump’s handler/gatekeeper, the vaxxes would NEVER go away - and I was suspect of Bondi due to Epstein’s slap on the wrist in FL, but I didn’t know this much about Bondi running defense for Pfizer - nor of Wiles’ and Bondi’s close association…this video below explains so much…

Pfizer’s DOJ Probe Disappears Right After Pam Bondi Shows Up—Totally Normal



I wonder what Suzie threatened offered Gaetz to get out of the way…?

We shouldn’t be surprised if anyone else is fired, or suddenly “resigns” or is thrown under the bus… There still won’t be any Epstein files…but we’ve got the goods and we’re not afraid to at least post them. We made a huge mistake of not holding Trump’s feet to the fire over the DeathJabs, so he figured he could get away with anything…not so fast…



Trump might not care about us anymore, he will never need our vote again, but surely he has got to one day realize that if the commies ever get power again - they will destroy him…and all of us, but he has got to know that his base is still his best defense against our deadly enemies…even as clueless as he can be at times.



And at some point people are going to have to turn the spotlight on Trump and stop the scapegoating and the “ritual humiliation” of everyone that he appointed…we need to keep the pressure on Trump - and it looks like we are doing so—he’s the one ultimately delegating the cover-up…at BB’s insistence, of course…

And if nothing else, we have FINALLY exposed the Zionist butt rape of the US…it is on full display now and it is never going away…keyboard warriors are coming on strong - and even hard-core MAGA is not going to stand for it - that’s something…



Shall we celebrate the extraordinary and proud Jewish Nobel Prize winner, Albert Bourla? We can’t help but “notice” such unforgettable contributions to humanity…



https://x.com/IanMalcolm84/status/1944978523375939852



and we’re back…





https://x.com/NikkiRocky50413/status/1944421856368271777

AND IS DAN BONGINO STEPPING DOWN AS FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR?

I can’t keep up…

He’s trying to save himself from his part in this pathetic humiliation ritual. Did he secure the hot dogs and pizza for Obama? I’m sure he knew more than he ever let on…

I have no idea if this email is authentic…but I saw it and thought I would at least include it with a disclaimer?

"GET RID OF THE PIZZA AND HOT DOG BOXES RIGHT NOW OR LATER TONIGHT, YOU ALREADY KNOW, THEY WILL BE HERE TOMORROW AT 10AM ON THE DOT" ... Obama to Bongino, Feb 3rd 2011-Email

It’s the same reason I don’t trust Michael Flynn…he was there FOR DECADES, on both sides of the illusionary isle, and his grifting - begging for pennies at his rallies and head faking us all with Q references - it was too much for me. If they were there, for as long as they were…they had to know at least as much as we’ve known since 2017, thanks to Seth Rich and Julian Assange…RIP, Seth, and thank you both…we owe you big…







There are only two kinds of politicians and public servants - blood-lust pedos and those who cover for them…

The bad news is…

The system they’ve meticulously created can’t be fixed from within…

It was designed and funded with blackmail precision…



To defend against ANY exposure…

Justice isn’t just out of reach…

It’s completely off the table…

It’s not just corruption…

It’s not just abuse of power…

It’s a perfectly-designed system engineered to protect them all…

But…

It does seem that the pressure campaign on this MAGA/MIGA/MAHA/HAHA administration is under serious scrutiny and feeling the heat…

Patriots will NEVER stop exposing the Epstein/Mossad/CIA/MI6/DEEPLY DEPRAVED STATE pedophile cabal…



And anything else that ticks us off - they will suffer our wrath, even if it is only on social media…we will STAY in their faces…

we are not a cult…so do not insult… (the Diva)

https://x.com/Welly17Welly/status/1944432824427106342

The Weather wars are off the charts - impossible to keep up with the devastation - and it is worldwide…but we all know what’s happening and where to go to follow the escalating obliteration of planet Earth.



Yes we are getting royally screwed from all directions…



Welcome to Deadwood…one of my favorite lines from that epic series is:



”Straight fuck is five - ass fuck costs you $10”



And unfortunately our own government does this to us constantly and we pay out the you-know-what - funding our own genocide and the mass extinction of all biological life on earth, so yeah, I’m a little triggered and have a lot of chips on my shoulders and cussing is necessary therapy in my twisted world…If my salty language offends you - not my problem…it might be my circus, but they’re not my monkeys. There are lots of other substackers out there who will tread lightly so as not to offend and be loved by their subscribers…I don’t mind being disliked, clearing the decks and evicting some of the trolls here at Diva Drops…this Asylum is not for sissies…



There’s so much more to address…this horror show is spiraling out of control, so feel free to share any stories that are triggering YOU in the comments. Off topic is always welcome…it’s impossible for one raging Diva to cover all of the insanity - and I do love it when you keep ME informed on the latest reveals…



One more ask…send some good vibes, prayers, whatever you’ve got, to our TI warrior, Len Ber, Targeted Justice is his ss, and all the tortured souls of the TI fam could use some love…all are under serious attack right now, but Len is paying the price for his courage…being severely punished for calling the monsters out and naming names of those running the hideous Unacknowledged Special Access Program…living dangerously…if you can call this living…?



What are the odds of EVER shutting that horror show down, when we can’t even get the fukking fluoride out of the water…don’t get me started…I’ll be cussing all day…



OK…



I hate to leave you without a laugh…if we don’t laugh now and then we’ll never stop crying…here’s a great snippet from one of our favorite movies.

My new rescue kitten asked if I could change her name to “LeeLoo Dallas Multipass.” Of course she gets the name change…this clip is a riot…and LeeLoo is precious…and don’t forget the Blue Diva…I just might have to watch that movie again…I do need an escape…



https://x.com/TheCinesthetic/status/1944565760849789317



Thanks all…



The foul-mouthed Blue Diva…over and Out…



