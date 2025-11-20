Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edmond Paré's avatar
Edmond Paré
12h

So, Zuckerberg is on Trump's right hand and Gates is on Melania's left. - That says it all. Trump's a POS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pasheen Stonebrooke
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
12h

Perhaps it was the awareness of the personal risks of this profession which gave rise to the plan for monopoly, to level out the risks and rewards among a chosen few

Heritage History | Murder by Injection by Eustace Mullins https://share.google/1OXvUlUJwWcxXFkr5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture