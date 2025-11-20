I wonder if Elon mentioned his jab injuries to dear Albert?

In a 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk said: “The last one almost sent me to the hospital. I felt like I was dying after the second booster.”

And Elon’s son was vax injured too…a real genius…

Pfizer CEO Responds to Reports of Sudden Cardiac Arrests Post-Vaccination



“We constantly review and analyze the data. We’ve not seen a single safety signal although we have distributed billions of doses.” Bourla

Elon Musk says AI and humanoid robots will “eliminate poverty” and “make everyone wealthy.” I guess he doesn’t notice the mass extinction event that is in full swing…he hasn’t figured it out yet, that the ghoulz want us all dead? Our Brilliant Betters…



Remember this photo and this dinner? 👇 Only psychopathological billionaires, willing to kill on demand, are this happy…because murdering and maiming millions is such a thrill…



Unless you are wealthy enough to torture animals or kill on demand, cover for pedos and satanists, I’m sorry, but you will not be invited to these elite gatherings…

I’m done here…but I am just ticked off enough to unload that “inspired” substack draft on the Mar-A-Lago billionaire bros brothel bash, in case you missed it…let’s see if it assuage my grief, disgust and rage…