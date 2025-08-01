Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

Apologies, but Tulsi is also an insider player...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
1d

Wow, how quickly they switched the public's attention from Epstein to Obama.

What a surprise.

Not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture