Tulsi Gabbard confirms that ‘Operation Mockingbird’ is still ongoing inside the CIA and she is actively trying to shut it down.

The CIA’s infamous Cold War propaganda and psychological operation (PSYOP) program never died—it just turned inward.

Fleetwood writes:

The question isn’t whether the government is manipulating Americans, but how they’re doing it right now—through intelligence leaks, media collusion, psychological tactics, and taxpayer-funded propaganda.

That was the warning from U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during a searing July 31 interview, where she confirmed that intelligence insiders are actively using corporate media to manipulate the American people and sabotage President Donald Trump’s agenda—echoing the tactics of ‘Operation Mockingbird.’

Every major news organization or its parent companies, from FOX News to CNN, are owned by globalist-aligned asset managers like BlackRock, an official partner of the anti-American-sovereignty World Economic Forum (WEF).

So does this mean that The Statute of Limitations resets daily…?

CIA Operation Mockingbird NEVER ENDED and in recent years the Mockingbird operation was being massively weaponized by Obama and it is now the CIA's job to ensure that Obama doesn't get involved anymore with intelligence affairs! No former members of government should ever have access to have any control over our intelligence agencies!



In fact, Obama needs to be impeached and then prosecuted for more crimes than anyone could hope to list in a substack…that list is endless…

Mike Benz - interesting take - he is seriously ticked off…

The “Critical Infrastructure” Hoax And How It Permanently Altered The Course Of American History

Are we finally realizing that all of our agencies have always been weaponized against us?

Outrageous and shocking, but not surprising to many of us here at the asylum. It is clear to the dullest of Americans that the media runs with government narratives and wickedly suppresses anything that challenges it, even to the point of “elimination.” If anything we are in hyper-Mockingbird territory compared to the 1970s.

They really should not have put Tulsi on the watch list. She seems to be one of the few who is willing to stick her neck out. So many tortured souls are advocating for exposure on MK Ultra, now called Project Monarch, and it is constantly being rebranded and expanded to obfuscate and compartmentalize the ever-increasing hideousness. Many are boldly and courageously speaking out and trying to make it next on her list. Targeted Individuals are holding out hope that Torture Inc., the Unacknowledged Special Access Programs, are next on the chopping block...

Thanks, Tulsi, much respect!