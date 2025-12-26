…but it just hit me as I ran across another one of Kelly’s creations…what better gift than a few glimpses of beauty and a some much-needed escapes…

Meet a most intriguing and “gifted” AI Artist…thought I would share her awesome “gifts” with you…



So in the spirit of beauty and creativity, I offer these stunning creations from Kelly Boesch…

@kellyeld

Digital and ai artist, enthusiast, creator, designer, music lover and animal lover.

In my world, AI would only be used to make art…

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Sane and Surreal New Year - I’m visualizing that we all shift into a blissful alternate time line this coming year…

Thank you again, for being here…all of you scribes are so smart, so savvy and so generous with your knowledge…you are all such amazing “gifts”