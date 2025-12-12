Trump asks…

“What does that do? Give you a little bit deeper view into somebody’s skin? See how perfect it is?”

Trump just let the cat out of the bag that cellular signals in 5G and upcoming 6G can also be used for 3D spatial penetrative surveillance and can see through skin…

That will mean PLANDEMIC 2.0 will hit at around the same time it rolls out...

If you recall, when they rolled out 5G, everybody got sick...

JUST IN - New COVID strain from China that led to massive spike in hospitalizations has spread to the US — including NYC…wasn’t China the first to roll out 5G? Then Italy? That worked out well…and here we go again…



China Mobile Launched World’s First 6G Network, Record 280 GB per Second. China Mobile Unveils World’s First 6G Test Network. August 2025



He wanted it ASAP - back in 2019

“Operation Lose the Fucking Midterms” continues to roll along…

6g omni-directional and 11g point-to-point.



Absolute surveillance, thought and dream injection, emf-based illnesses, pre cognitive ai-based predictive modeling…



The future will not be kind to us...

Like Biden - he’s starting to blurt out the truth.



He must be entering mid-stage dementia…he only recalls what the last lying a$$hole billionaire told him…



Biden was advanced-stage. That’s what happens when you have no choice but to elect boomer octogenarians. You get advancing decrepitude…



Washington DC is just an overgrown unskilled Elderly, Nursing Care Facility…

The Truth About 6G is out there…no one is safe from these fools…

Remember when 180 scientists from 36 countries begged the EU to stop the 5G rollout over major health risks and said we should never deploy it without long term studies? They were ignored. The Founder of Brightcore Nutrition digs into it.



But at least they’ll be able to see us doing this…

The surveillance state is real and on steroids and it’s implementation is being ushered in with Trump as its figurehead. Nobody is even trying to stop any of it.

Their satanic death cults will soon enjoy their watch parties in the new gilded ballroom…Can they see through Sydney Sweeney’s jeans I wonder…? I sure hope so…

NWO ghouls, WEF, and Peter Theil and his Musky tech bros’ Orwellian wet dreams are being unleashed upon us all, courtesy of Donald Trump. Sadly, Trump was the perfect tool/fool to install to get the depop job done - only he could willingly take humanity over the cliff in record time…

You can’t hate these doom lords enough…

But the truth is, as any aware TI will tell you…they already have the tech to do all of this and more - they can already fry us, anywhere inside of us, down to a millimeter…they already read your mind, alter your moods and inject thoughts, punish you with electromagnetic weapons and radiation, they feed your head, enter your dreams and read your mind, trigger emotions, put voices in your head and destroy your body, stop your heart, trigger the nanocapsules and their poisonous payloads inside of us all - and they will “eliminate” you when they feel like it…it’s simply that “everyone” is on the targeting/torturing spectrum now…with real free will, forever compromised…

HR 3838, companion bill to S.2296: Military funding 2026 - Weather Operations, Psychological Ops., Electromagnetic Warfare, Weather Ops., Implement & Operational Use of Zero Trust, Ai Directed Energy & Microwave Systems, 5G, Drones.



Streamline Procurement (DOD, DARPA, DOE) Effective Execution & Delivery & National Defense Authorization Act 2026, 1,300 pages



-Introduced 6/9/25 -Passed the House 9/10/25, awaits a Senate vote…

The absolute saddest and twisted part of these bills is they have zero to do with protecting us or benefiting us….the entire purpose is for them to be used ON us and AGAINST us…prepare for incineration…

And this is just one of the countless vectors of this Death March…



The horror show rages on, exponentially, with no end in sight…nothing will ever change…there will be more vaxxes - and there WILL be mandates…more chemtrails, more poisons, more suffering, more torture, endless attacks, more trauma, more grief, more rage. more cruelty…more death…and more Debbie-Downer substacks from Diva Drops…



Did you ever think you’d be able to opt out of Armageddon...Pitch Blease!

Maybe it’s time for another smackdown by Sabrina Wallace?



Hang in there…fight the frequencies as much as possible…

Just Staying Alive is an act of Defiance” the Diva