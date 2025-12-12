Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria Jean Bingham's avatar
Victoria Jean Bingham
19h

"There is no reason we should be lagging behind on.." Mortalities...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
18h

If people can't see right through Trumps' lizard skin, then I don't know what to say at this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture