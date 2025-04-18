Poison Patrol never sleeps…but how do you prepare for a Planetary Reset?



And becoming a breatharian isn’t going to work either, until we shut down the chemtrails. It is so daunting to even attempt to navigate this realm…

I guess we should be glad that we’re at least talking about any of this hideous evil, and slamming it out on social media…and we know that it is primarily the ghoul’s poisonous vaxxes that are causing so much of the autism and death and destruction. And it makes us all a bit crazy as RFK J drags his feet on all of it…but at least there is SOME feet dragging going on around any of this…excruciating, though…waiting and screaming about all this evil - some of us have been screaming inside for decades - waiting and waiting and screaming and waiting, for so many things to change…is there still hope - still time - to turn this around?

The many vectors of this genocidal poisoning are more toxic than ever - they are obviously coming in for the kill…the spraying and poisoning is off the chain…diabolical…but we had better move fast and furiously on shutting all this sh!t down…

Mike Adams Displays Microscopic Organic and Inorganic Neurotoxic Materials That Are Falling From Our Skies, Covering Our Crops and Home Gardens and Ultimately Invading Our Bodies…

w/Owen Shroyer

They are spraying many new and deadly pathogens now…



an update from Mike:



Beyond the heavy metals, Adams’ microscope revealed bizarre organic formations—egg-like structures that began "hatching" under controlled conditions mimicking human lung environments (high humidity, body temperature, darkness).

Diploid Eggs : Initially appearing as paired structures, they later split open, releasing unknown biological material.

Bacterial Colonies : Dark, web-like growths spreading aggressively.

Mold-Like Organisms: Hair-like filaments thriving in the samples.

"This isn’t pollen. It’s alive," Adams emphasized. "When incubated, these things grow—fast."

A Weaponized Delivery System?

The most unsettling theory? Intentional dispersion. (way more than a theory, Mike)

Oceanic Origin : Dr. Ruby noted that the toxic fog rolls in from the Atlantic, suggesting possible offshore deployment (e.g., ships releasing aerosols).

Geoengineering Fallout : Government documents confirm historical use of aluminum and barium in sky-spraying programs, but cadmium and mercury are new, unexplained additions.

Targeted Populations: Florida’s political significance (home to Mar-a-Lago) raises concerns about deliberate exposure.

Adams warns: "This is a binary weapon. First, they suppress immunity with vaccines. Now, they aerosolize toxins and bioagents you can’t refuse to breathe." "Your backyard tomatoes could be coated in neurotoxins," Adams said.



The Bigger Picture: A Planetary Reset?

(I’ve been saying this 👇for years…I’m not saying it’s aliens…but…it’s aliens…Planet Earth is a timeshare - and it’s their turn?)

Adams speculates this could be part of a larger terraforming agenda—depopulation via environmental poisoning. With carbon sequestration threatening photosynthesis and insect populations collapsing, the evidence points to an orchestrated attack on life itself.

"The Earth is being prepared for a post-human future," Adams grimly concluded.

Dr. Casey Means: "99% of the farmland in the U.S. is sprayed with synthetic pesticides... strongly linked to autism, ADHD, sex hormone disruption, thyroid disease, sperm dysfunction, Alzheimer's, dementia, birth defects, cancer, obesity, liver dysfunction, female infertility, and more."

sorry…I know it’s dark, so evil and so tragic…unforgivable, but, we should know what we are up against…

And I won’t leave it there…here’s something wonderful - such creativity - we do need some beauty to offset this death march…

So we’ll try to stay calm…

and seek some sweet solitude…very soon…

