Diva Drops

Luke
1h

My fear of what was really being done to humanity during the COVID trials has resurfaced. When it comes to the vaccines I do not buy into the slow kill theory. I suspect the vaccines are a kill switch both physically and metaphorically.

As soon as humanity finally throws down the gauntlet the nastiest strains of covid will appear. If we never do then perhaps when robotics and AI get to a certain point these dangerous variants will make their appearance. And roughly 80-90 percent population of 1st world countries (at least in the West) are finished.

I wish they would just get it over with but they won’t. Truth is they need us for now (some of us lol). Here’s a couple great posts!!

https://x.com/bbmagamom/status/2019392267039932792?s=42

https://x.com/liberty_xtreme/status/2019250735460888853?s=46

Anthony Freda
1h

Demons hard at work.

