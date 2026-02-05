Epstein Files Allege Forced Pregnancies and Burials at New Mexico Ranch

According to new documents Dead Sex Slaves are Buried At Zorro Ranch…



Fresh documents claim the property may be a mass grave for abused sex slaves, buried and erased, as if their lives never mattered…

The U.S. Department of Justice’s latest Epstein file release, mandated by the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act, includes a 32-page diary from an unnamed teenager alleging multiple forced pregnancies and infants seized at the New Mexico ranch around 2002. A separate 2019 email from a purported former staffer claims two girls were strangled during abuse and buried nearby on Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s orders, offering videos for bitcoin. These allegations have drawn calls for FBI investigations and ground scans at the 10,000-acre property, sold in 2023, while New Mexico lawmakers push a truth commission amid a lack of confirmed federal probes.

Epstein’s 10,000 acre ranch in New Mexico, known as Zorro, was miles from civilization and featured a massive underground lair that an IT contractor compared to a dungeon outfitted with cameras.



It also had an airstrip, a helicopter pad, and much more—including, according to some claims, a baby production facility.



He “legally” (through campaign donations) paid off the local sheriff and a wide range of New Mexico politicians and operated there with total impunity.



Zorro Ranch featured a “structure” with an internal incinerator, chimney, and prison-style sally port entrances, where missing children were “disappeared” according to information in recently released Department of Justice files…



https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/woody-allen-epsteins-zorro-ranch-abuse-incinerate-missing-children-doj-files/







The latest good news for me is that Bill Gates will be getting a subpoena…my guess is that there will be a lot of questions regarding his involvement with Epstein re: the orchestrating of the Covid Con…some great info on this of you do a search on X —maybe they will take him straight to jail?

Our hearts break for all the victims - we will not let up…until they are all taken down…



