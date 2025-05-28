So…

Comingling inventory…A major culprit is Amazon's commingled inventory system. This means products from different sellers, whether they be authentic or not, are pooled together in the same bins at Amazon warehouses.

Brands like Now Foods and Fungi Perfecta have discovered multiple counterfeit versions of their supplements sold on Amazon, sometimes by dozens of different storefronts. Some fakes even tested positive for drugs like Viagra.

To fight this, Amazon has introduced product programs like Project Zero and product serialization to help brands fight counterfeits. Sellers can opt out of commingled inventory by using Amazon-specific barcodes, but many products are still at risk.

I never buy this brand…one of the first found to be contaminated with nano tech…





I never buy this brand…one of the first found to be contaminated with nano tech…

Walmart…same…and all big box stores…I suppose it is best to order directly from the company…



