I’ve been an animal rescuer all my life. One of my many vocations. I moved from Los Angeles to Houston a little over 20 years ago. I met an awesome man who lived here and I moved down here at just the right time. The jazz scene in L.A. was dying, I had enjoyed an awesome career in music and had finally burned all of my bridges there and needed to go under the radar again. No regrets. We are still together and he is just a doll, and as soft and generous as I am when it comes to helping animals.



He is an amazing drummer/musician with producer chops and totally hip to the UFO/Abduction world, having had some strange experiences himself. We have endless conversations - trying to unravel that mystery.

He also has a waterjet business in a seriously bad neighborhood - the only zoning for a huge and loud steel-cutting machine shop, which put me in the thick of animal rescue down here. The subdivision, like so many other barrio areas in TX, is bursting with abandoned, abused and neglected animals. For years I worked with over 400 rescuers here in Houston, monitoring and servicing many of these areas. I can’t tell you how incredible these women are - a few men - but mostly women, who give everything to save these precious babies.



There was a time - for years - that we all were connected on Facebook, with 20 private messages open on any given day, where we group-posted for help with whatever nightmares we saw and documented each day, we took pictures, gave locations and shared for help…non-stop, 24/7. We were a force to be reckoned with…I’ve always wanted to write a book about it - Rescue Revolution - and showcase and praise the amazing people that give it all for the animals…it is a nightmare down here in TX for pets/animals, the invasion in TX has been ongoing for decades with so many animals suffering unimaginable abuse and neglect.



The weather weapon flood, Hurricane Harvey, stopped me and many others in our tracks, except for the subdivision where my guy’s shop is…that rescue op never ended…but it pulled me out of the intensity of the 400+ group rescue, since I had to somehow put our lives back together - it took forever to recover from the flood, and we already had ten special needs cats at the house to deal with too. So I, and many others were forced to step back. If you’ve ever flooded, you know that the recovery is excruciating and endless.



Our own shop area was crazy enough, with meth head squatters in tents outside our shop for two years, who would kidnap people’s dogs and bring them back to the camp and abuse them - we caught them on camera beating them with crowbars…it took months to get animal control out to pick them up…they would steal dogs and sell them to the dog-fighting ring in the area. And sadly, yes, I’ve picked up discarded dogs - still alive - from the gutter, that had been thrown away, horrifically injured and dying. We’ve spent thousands trying to save them, only to lose them all in the end.

We had five dogs at the shop that we rescued off the street and the meth a$$holes liked to torment our dogs through the fence. After finally getting some help to wrestle the dogs away from the violent meth heads - who liked to shoot their guns off at night too - we were finally able to get the dogs out of there. Cops would do nothing to remove these depraved people - but we finally found a waste management person - an awesome woman, who loved animals, she resonated with us and came in, kicked ass and took care of business. She had them gone in two weeks - she brought in bull-dozers and told them to get what they wanted in two weeks and be gone. It took two years and endless threats from them but we finally got help. And, I asked my rescue cadre if anyone knew of a detective to help me hunt down this dog-fighting ring, and a woman detective and I connected and met and hatched our plan to shut them down. We finally did, they were raided and arrested, but she warned me that they were out to get whoever had turned them in. Yikes! But, we’re still standing, fierce and fearless!!!

Our shop is at the end of a cul-de-sac and we’ve become a dumping ground - the word is out in that area and people know that we will help any animal in need, and we’ve even caught people on camera throwing animals out of their car in front of the shop and driving away. Greg even caught a guy - dumping three cats, opening their carriers. He had let one go and Greg begged him to just give them to us directly and not dump them, since it can take months to catch them, once they are dumped and terrified. He quickly emptied all three carriers and drove away.



It took us two months to catch them - they are always so traumatized - as it does for most that are dumped, but somehow we do it…thus, we always have a full house here at the Colony…and endless vet bills…ugh. We’ve never had trouble finding homes for the dogs that we save, the ones that survive, anyway, in fact we’ve sent as many as we can out of state to amazing homes - anything to get them out of this mosquito-ridden environment, but the cats, that are special needs, or ones that have “issues,” never get adopted…thus, we always have a full house. I stopped counting five years ago at 175 animals that have come through our house over the years…most from just that one barrio subdivision. That’s how insane it is for animals and those who care about them, here in TX.



Last summer we brought in two litters (9 kittens) and two mothers - we had makeshift cages everywhere, and when I tried to get them adopted, we had newly vaxxed people coming to the house and they were shedding all over us. I lost two of our older cats, who were health compromised and two kittens that the perspective adopters had held….we lost four cats - all within one week. All of our other cats stopped eating for days and developed respiratory issues, but the rest finally recovered, and the rescuers I know were saying that animals were dying of heart attacks and respiratory illnesses in droves in the shelters during the peak vax season. Whatever was shedding on them, nanos, poisos, graphene and/or perhaps the frequencies? Who knows for sure, but whatever it was, it was decimating the shelters.

I stopped having adopters over, but managed to find homes for the rest of the kittens, so the two young mothers joined the Colony. No small feat finding adopters for the kittens, since I asked potential adopters about their vax status, etc., and insisted that they never de-claw, indoors only, no vaccines, etc. I have a long list of requirements for my precious rescues…



So, just when we got a bit of a breather, a young cat showed up at the shop. All our five dogs had passed away - the last baby a few years ago now, so, since this new kitten was friendly, Greg brought him into the shop and he was doing well, but he was still going out at night. Admittedly, I’d been nagging Greg to have him fixed, but we just hadn’t gotten there yet, we always have so much on our plate and my nagging wasn’t doing the trick…until…



The past few weeks, the wandering feral, Cheeks, that we have been feeding twice a day and trying to catch for years, who has been owning and terrorizing the neighborhood since before the flood, came in with a bad foot. He couldn’t walk on it at all and it looked worse each day. I watched him closely for two weeks, hoping it would get better, but it was obvious that I had to try again to catch him and get him some help.

It was impossible to catch him for years because several people in the neighborhood feed him - he makes the rounds - and he avoids the trap cages with a vengeance. But I set up the drop cage in his favorite catnip spot and put some catnip in and waited for a week and a half…he loves his catnip. A few years ago, he had escaped the trap cage twice before and I almost cut his tail off once…he is really fast and savvy…but, this time I thought I might get lucky, he was not as quick and agile, due to his injury, and I’m sure that no one gives him toys and catnip like I do, in fact most people yell at him to leave. No wonder he hates people. So I finally was there when he walked in and rolled over onto the catnip, so I pulled the rope and caught him on Friday morning…we raced him to the vet and the rest is history.

So, we had just dropped Cheeks off, but I immediately called the vet and said can you see one more cat today…please? Our vet is used to our emergencies and we are their cash cow. They know us very well, in fact I think we must have bought them a fukking luxury sailboat and some beach front property by now, so, they kindly squeezed him in in the afternoon.



Greg and I just look at each other, shake our heads, say what the fuck? And laugh. Neither of us had any children…we only do feral clowders and street packs? And he never hesitates to help any and all in need, we’re always stretching our funds to do everything we can to help them.



Did I mention that I could have had a facelift a year if I hadn’t been a rescuer?



So yes, our credit card was much too hot to touch that day, but they were both neutered - had their wounds drained - flea treatments and antibiotics and they are on the mend.

Kyle is at the shop - locked down in the office and doing well, he doesn’t even want to go out anymore…and Cheeks is here at the Colony, in a really nice outdoor cage 8X4' mosquito-proofed too. I built it years ago, and it has temporarily housed many a rescue. Cheeks was not happy when we popped him in - in fact he wanted to rip my face off - and word is that he has put a hit out on me, and I could have sworn that when he growled at me, he was calling me a whore…LOL…but the update is that he is now jumping on all fours to his perches and isn’t hissing and growling anymore. Still hiding in his corners, but doing great.



Insanely, I actually like mean cats…I resonate with their fierce, pissed-off, and take-no-prisoners attitudes. And I admit I like cats and all animals a lot more than I like people. My scribers are the exception of course…ha! And I have tamed and socialized every single insane cat or dog that has come through here - even the hard-core older ones who have been on the streets for years. I have so many injuries from grabbing cats and tackling and grabbing dogs that bite and drag me across the concrete, but I never let go. They all eventually surrender to me and my scars and always turn into lovebubbles!



So, we survived the fireworks three night ago - they get crazy here - and Cheeks is finally chilling out with me, especially when I take him lots of yummy wet food and boiled chicken and drop some catnip down and do his box. Yes, he’s using the box…YAY!!!! HUGE!!!



So, he will need a month-long rehab, so I’m planning an add-on to his cage…maybe…brainstorming…we have a lot of room in the backyard to extend it, so he can have a real outdoor experience, and take shelter in the 4x8. I always put an insulated igloo with heating pads out on the brick wall for him in the winter, and that’s where he sleeps, so it would be even better than he had before. It will take me some time to makeshift and finesse the add-on, but I have most of the tools and materials I need - the Toolbelt Diva who does flood repairs - loves her tools and I do love building things - must be a tomboy thing? So that’s what I’ll be doing for awhile.

Or, I do have a nice big cage in the three car garage…but I have a psycho girl, Psychopatch, Patches, for short - who hates other cats, she is the tiniest cat I’ve ever seen, maybe that’s why she is always leary of others, but she does not want to be in the house with the others and loves the garage - it is really nice in there - of course no room for vehicles…ha! A fouton, cat trees, great rugs and toys for dayz, fans, cooling pads, window cage, cool air units, and she and Cheeks actually used to sit together and visit - through the fenced in/mosquitos netted garage door - each on one side of the fencing - the door always stays open in the summer, and oddly, they like each other’s company, amazing, because PsychoPatch hates all cats, so…it just might work out to put Cheeks in there, then I could do a window cage for him too - another hole in the garage wall for Cheeks’ outdoor experience, that will likely trigger my guy…again…LOL. That will be two holes in the garage walls - he was not thrilled about the first hole…but, what I say goes if it’s for the catz, but you probably knew that already.

And anyone who wants to fly in and help with some heavy lifting…c’mon down…construction skills required…the best tequila and homemade margaritas by the pool for those who qualify?



I honestly don’t think I will set Cheeks free…is one more rescue that big a deal when you already have ten? I’ll wait to see if his new digs will work for him, but I know there is another nasty feral out there waiting to do battle with him…hmmm…and he just wanders, crossing streets - and he sleeps under cars and is always battling mosquitos…and he will have fleas again in 3 months if he’s set free…suggestions welcome, but I think he will end up being the newest member of the Colony.

Our neighborhood/subdivision is kind of like the wild west…I mentioned in a previous post that a vulture flew down one day to get a drink out of the pool…it is still a forest…it’s even called Lakewood Forest. When they built the homes here, they only cut down the trees that they absolutey needed to, to build the houses, and left all the other trees.

We’re on a corner lot, with 46 trees on it…lots of huge pine trees too, and a pool (our only vacations), which I haven’t had time to enjoy yet this year, and although the house never gets the repairs it needs and the flower beds are full of weeds, which I don’t mind at all…I like weeds, unlike the business association who is always up my rear end. I cut a few when they send a letter, but never do everything they point out…nevertheless, it is a home full of fur and lots of love!

So…the beat goes on…thanks so much for the indulgence. Sorry this is so long…just put this stack away for a rainy day, maybe?

Are you still with me? Are you insane? Okay then, you know I can run my mouth…I’m rambling and I never STFU.

Okay…there’s more…



I was thinking - maybe someone has some suggestions…about our never-ending rescue bills, since we are officially in our freaking golden years, which are anything but carefree. I was thinking - just to get a rescue fund going - about putting a few of my pour paintings up for auction? I saw that another substacker had sold one of her paintings for $10,000. WOW. It was very good - a portrait of Julian Assange. But WOW.



So, it got me thinking…



Maybe I sell some of my artwork. Or maybe some of my ‘40’s collectibles? And I have lots of great vintage things that I really need to let go of. And maybe I’ll put a few up on the neighborhood page too, which reads like a horror novel now, because…the ongoing invasion…so insane and getting crime-ridden by the day. Uh oh…there she goes…and she’s off.

And the business association wants me to mulch my gardens. Hysterical. I don’t fucking think so…dealing with the crime spikes in the neighborhood, the chemtrails and the weather weapons is plenty to deal with. But I digress.

Back to selling stuff - and I always need more space. I could post a few pics of my artwork and treasures and see if anyone would like to have one/or something fabulous? Maybe I’ll post a few things and see what you think? Ideas and suggestions welcome. I never, ever ask for money without giving something in return…fear not, this is not a call for donations…Divas would never do that…

Update on this: I have sold four of these paintings, which is fabulous, but there will be more posted soon!

and the Update on Cheeks is that he is in the three car garage _ and shares it with our newest rescue Freya…there are no cars allowed in there - it is their condo. Cheeks still hisses if we get too close…so precious! But, I admit I love the ferals, who will always be feral…because I’m feral myself.

Here’s Freya - she showed up at the shop months ago, starving and still a baby…she is doing great now. So sweet and loving…and can be adopted anytime…but I’m very protective - and I ask a lot of adopters…mostly that they be non-vaxxers.



So, some pics…(here’s Cheeks 9 months ago)

Here’s Cheeks - fierce, feral, and freaking fabulous!!! I just love his intolerant, wickedly fierce attitude, I totally relate…he will surrenders a bit to my love and sweet talk…he’s pretty chilled out now, so maybe in time he’ll accept some pets…here is is the day we caught him…

Here is Cheeks today, in the garage, he is so scarred from years of fighting, but he is doing well and he is safe from now on…I just adore this ticked off bad-ass tough guy!

Coco Van asked me if she was going to be in this stack too…so, I said “yes, darling…”

This pic below is Coco Van - she was dumped with such a serious bladder infection that she could barely pee - and when she did it was bloody…her bladder needed to be rebuilt - literally - no surgeons would even consider it…we finally found a wonderful doctor who agreed to the three-hour reconstruction. She is doing great now - on special, and seriously pricey food, of course, but she is the most precious and lovable girl ever. How expensive is this little Queen? You don’t even want to know.



But, Coco Van lives to love and pose another day! This pose could almost be considered “kitty porn” don’t you think?





So when I say that I am a rescuer…I really do mean a serious rescuer…the stories I could tell, but my heart would give out just reliving it all and you would weep for hours…rescuers die of broken hearts So, I’m doing all that I can and more than I ever thought possible…but it keeps my heart open and soft…giving me plenty of exercise between my rants and my rage and my grief…?

Anyway, after the year and a half of flood dramas and repairs - many that I did myself, and the house was livable again, and my table saw was finally out of the living room, I was screaming to be creative again.

I had lost my ProTools studio in the flood, so making music was a thing of the past - I could never afford to replace all that equipment, but my muses were still screaming at me. I had always wanted to paint, so I looked online for some video tutorials, and I came across pour painting/fluid art. I was on fire…I just knew it was for me, so I decided I would try it, since I had lost my studio and I die without creativity in my life…and painting was always something I wanted to do, so I thought why not? I started out with paint and canvases from the dollar store…but moved to some stunning paints and some better canvasses as I was able.

So here’s some of my paintings…this style is rather new - it’s called fluid art or pour painting…very slippery and unique, IMO. Wild and unpredictable…I just love it! Just mixing the paints alone is pure chemistry…the mix has to be perfection to flow just right - and there are different mixes depending on what technique you’re planning - very challenging and multi-dimensional. I think they are so other-worldly! And creatures always show up for me…

And here we go…to the art show…

“Sunflower Supernova”

(anyone see the dragon that appeared?)

or hung like this? (where I see a face) but then again, my perception is very twisted…

“Mermaids Tell No Tails”

Panspermia





“Nebula”

“Creamy Cosmos”

“Fairies Are Free ”

“Purple Rain”

“Caviar”

“Sirius - the Dog Star”

Okay…I guess it was time to share these… with someone…anyone, besides my great guy who loves them…there are a lot more…let me know if I should keep painting or continue to freak out about the mass extinction event. Paint before you die? I have very little time to spare.

Sorry they are not on a better background…some were still on my paint table…feel free to ask for details, canvas size, etc., …whatever, if interested in making an offer - just know that everything…and I do mean every penny goes to rescue. And I will include a copy of my NuJazz CD too…it is awesome! At least CDs will be included for the first 100 sales. I know, I’m dreaming when I say the first 100 sales.

I had just had my first thousand copies made of my new CD and I lost all but about 100 in the Hurricane Harvey flood. The weather weapon attack all happened too fast and it was - get the cats upstairs and never mind about losing everything downstairs. I grabbed one box of CDs as the water rolled in the doors, but I lost my ProTools studio too…I could never set another studio up again…a huge investment - never to be again - so much, literally, down the drain. It was a huge loss that was not covered by insurance, since so much of what we had was in our 4-inch sunken living room that FEMA designated as a basement…I kid you not…all thanks to the weather weapon ghoulz and the fukk-you beau acracy that screws you at every turn…I got 25 cents for each of my vintage classic jazz LP collection and 50 cents for every evening gown or vintage clothes and shoes that were destroyed. I got nothing if it wasn’t vintage. Unreal.

Okay…enough bitching and moaning…as I was saying…



If you think this is a good idea, if you think anyone might like to have a piece of my artwork, let me know and I’ll post more paintings and some better/cleaner pics with dimensions…maybe post them one at a time for auction? As I said…I’m seriously open to suggestions here. My scribers are so much smarter than I am..I know you will have suggestions and ideas…



At least I’m thinking about painting again, I haven’t touched a canvas in eight months - I hate that the nanos and hydrogel and poisons have eaten up my time and energy…maybe it might be time to settle in with my synth transhuman body and get messy again…I hope I don’t start painting fukking nanos…



Thanks all…hold down the battlefield until I get back…so many battlefields, so little time…and please…be like Cheeks, and stay fierce!!!

and songs from my CD, “The Big Purr” (of course)

https://thejazzvnu.com/pasheen-vocal-jazz/

I might seem to be a classic overachiever, and I’m sure there’s a 24-step program for that (Overachievers Anonymous?) but overachievers are wayyyy too busy to go to meetings…

Enjoy…



And, just for the record, Diva Drops will always be free…we have a mass extinction event to navigate to the best of our ability.



And dealing with Stripe is a massive headache…so, bypass them if you’re even thinking of donating to Diva Drops and “The Colony” rescue Op.

My feeling is that indy rescuers are so much more deserving of support than millionaires and billionaires, corrupt, captured, clueless and diabolical politicians with big pharma portfolios, who will NEVER get us out of this Death March. They are all compromised and anointed with baby’s blood…every. single. one….or we wouldn’t even know their names.

The Amazing Rima Laibow came up with the perfect way for anyone who wishes to support our work.



We just lay it out there…here we are…we are already targeted mercilessly - the ghoulz and gang-stalkers know exactly where we are…so it doesn’t really matter who else does.



here is my email for PayPal (I know, I shouldn’t, but…I still use PayPal…)



Pasheen@comcast.net



That’s my email if you’re interested in donating anything or buying a painting, I have two new ones which I will post below, since I was lucky enough to sell four of them the last time I posted this Rescue Substack! So four of the paintings above are no longer for sale, but you can inquire about them, some are still avail…but there are two new ones below…



Or, you can send some Tidy Cats Unscented cat litter from Chewy right to my house. With 13 furbabies, and an endless parade of newcomers, I ALWAYS need cat litter!

11502 Normont Dr., Houston, TX 77070



The two new paintings are 12” round - convex canvas - (they are yummy…only the best) $125, each, and that includes shipping…

Okay, I give every spare minute I’ve got to try to keep us informed and I’m madly looking for anything to help us survive this horror show…and I so appreciate all of you being here to help in this epic battle for life itself. You have been amazing and are constantly contributing such critical information to us all. I can’t thank you enough for being here.

So…



Until our last tear has been shed, we will continue to courageously dive down those dark rabbit holes, searching for answers and truth - and we will rant together, until we can’t.



Stay fierce and strong, my frenzzz…swords and keyboards up! 💖





