A new peer-reviewed study published today in Autoimmunity has confirmed that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 injections are contaminated with enormous quantities of DNA fragments—billions to hundreds of billions per dose—with Pfizer’s product uniquely containing the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a viral genetic element long associated with cancer concerns.

The study was authored by Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Dr. Kevin McKernan.

The startling findings come as Pfizer’s own confidential safety data show serious injuries clustering in blood, immune, and neurological systems—the exact three human DNA fragments built into its vaccine plasmid, raising the possibility that plasmid integration is driving the very harms now dominating the safety signal.

Residual DNA Found in Every Vial Tested

This means Pfizer doses deliver cancer-linked viral DNA elements directly into patients’ cells, wrapped in lipid nanoparticles.

Billions to Hundreds of Billions of DNA Fragments Per Dose

Some of us knew the SV40 (the Henrietta Lacks immortal, and viciously aggressive cell lines) contamination over a year ago…when Dr. Kevin McKernan exposed it, but we didn’t have the numbers/amounts - nor a peer-reviewed study in Autoimmunity…beyond comprehension…will it take another five years before the information hits critical mass? Will we ever see any outrage?

And SV40 is in Gates’ fake meat. Gates is suing Texas for banning fake meat…10 other states are planning to ban it too…

Just now listening to Alex Jones…seems he is on the same wave - hits on the same topics I’ve been obsessed with…talking about the SV40 and the fake meat fiasco, polio vax etc.,…this also has a great clip by Glen Beck which I’ve wanted to post…so here you go…



https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1964387740562165903



and here’s something of interest.

Britain’s top oncologist told MAHA’s Chief Medical Advisor that the COVID-19 vaccines may have caused cancer in members of the Royal Family. He declared that nobody should have ever been injected with the shots, calling them gene therapy rather than vaccines. He warned that the injections carry a major risk factor for cancer.

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1964343882985988299



I’ve published several substacks about SV40 that go back to November of ‘23 - and even more on the vaxx ingredients from the start of this nightmare…and we are still having to duck and cover over these death jabs…and hundreds more that are coming…that we are ALREADY PAYING FOR…I’M SCREAMING INSIDE…

Never forget…they want you dead…



Just staying alive is an an act of defiance…