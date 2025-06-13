I posted a clip on this by David Martin last week…no one commented…and then I posted again, and crickets - so this is the last PSA in this…

War Gaming - The National Blueprint for Biodefence



And yes, the audio sukks…but if Tavares tells you something…you’d be wise to listen…no matter how bad the quality is - she is still reeling from the Paradise CA fires, so cut her some slack on the audio, but I've followed her for many years...she’s always on target and ahead of the curve...



https://rumble.com/v6ui36p-biological-attacks-millions-will-die.html

This is the link for the National Blueprint for Biodefence 177 page PDF https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/National-Blueprint-for-Biodefense-2024_final_digital.pdf



Connecting some dots on this is why it is particularly triggering…



The 100+ wild animals that Zuckerburg just vaxxed with mRNA? will they spread this new contagion?



The Drone Drills? For low altitude dispersal? For their new and improved contagion?

The set up for blaming Chinese nationals and their fungal pathogen smuggle for a bio attack?



Billions of doses of Marburg and H5N1 bioweapon vaxxes - on the shelves, paid for and ready to go? Contracts signed and sealed?



Towers in place for the graphene body slam? Unloading the payloads in the nanocapsules embedded in every bodily organ and cell?



Confiscation of water supplies has already happened - and they will surely be purposely contaminated…oh look what just happened…

5,000 gallons of toxic nitric acid just leaked from an explosives plant in Ohio. Entire town evacuated. 30-mile no-fly zone activated. What the hell is really going on in Zaleski. Remember these assaults? and remember they can “declare” anything…or orchestrate anything they want…



Check my poste below on The Hydra of Hydration…they warned us…we did nothing…



And AG assaults? Cows, and chickens/chicks and even fish, vaxxed with the contagion payloads - up the you-know-what now - prepared to spread any GOF’ed contagion they’ve already deployed, far and wide…

And land - esp. the Chinese buying up farmland adjacent to all of our military bases?

Not enough of our military is still standing, after vax injuries, and troops leaving the force - and those who are still active - 40,000 troops- are in the middle east. Our weapons have been depleted - sent to Ukraine and Israel…

Riots as a cover for this unimaginable assault?



DEWs, tried, tested and ready to DEW the ghoulz’ dirty business…if the public starts to get a little pissed off…



Not to mention the capability to hit us with V2K and electronic weapons, et. al - tech beyond our worst nightmare - that is now linked to AI, but, after all, they do need to test it all out with the new interfaces…



Also keep in mind that supply chains will be massively interrupted…as the cities continue to fall, and as the fires and riots and attacks escalate, the food supply will be further decimated…so, stock up on pet food. We human/cyborg hybrids can still fast for awhile, but the pets will eat our faces off. The last thing we want is hungry pets…



I could connect dots on this all day…in my sleep…in my OBEs…



They're shooting for July 4th…do we have until then to get prepared, or will they move the date up? Maybe they are anxious to get this show on the road and will test and deploy during the military parade tomorrow. Can we even get prepared for all this fresh hell to break loose?

Back to survival?

Remember this post? They have not only sterilized and contagiously infected 100 Million plus of our wildlife, (and probably all the latest pet vaxxes too) but they’ve set them up as self-spreading contagious weapons to spread whatever they concocted - synthetic weaponized poisons/chimeric pathogens - or whatever TF they threw in there that were added to the vaxxes that Zuckerberg used to carry out this hideous assault…



It all sounds too insane…but not to the Diva of Delphi…

Over 100 million animals have been injected with mRNA technology — and hardly anyone knows about it...

thanks to ZUCKERBERG

and David Matin’s clip is in this stack…

they will contaminate the water supply…they told us they were going to…again, we never stopped them…they depopulate with impunity…

Saharan Dust - Get readym frenzzz, when they pre-prepare you with The Saharan Dust excuse, it means something sinister is about to go down...

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1930305000149762459

Some will say it’s just a part of Nature. But now we know that they weaponize everything. They won’t miss the opportunity to make it worse. And they will use it to cover up the Respiratory Problems they are deploying against us with the ever-more toxic Chem Trails… They are always looking for COVER for their evil.

and that’s not all…the simulation Ops are stacking up…way too many table top simulated pandemic plans to ignore…and hardly anyone is covering these or paying any attention…and I know, the distractions are many…and orchestrated…but we ignor this at our own peril…



The problem is that if it doesn’t get the eyeballs on it and enough exposure to neuter it…it WILL go LIVE…



and…



DARP@ is planning an operation under the guise of “preparedness.”



Thanks to Jon Fleetwood for these great stacks…It looks like Jon is stressing thinking along the same lines as I am…have we been convening in the astral in our dream states?



DARPA Prepares Simulated Pandemic Scenarios for 'Natural or Man-Made Infectious Agent'

With AI, vaccine models, and biosurveillance architecture

Jon and I MUST be colliding and colluding in the astral…here’s another dot…

If we thought the first synthetic plandemic was a nightmare, we haven’t even begun to imagine how crushing this next round will be…just so we know…



I’ll probably just hide under my EMF blankie…



Stay paranoid, frenzzz…it will serve you well…

“If you’re not paranoid…you’re not paying attention.” the Diva