Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
No-Consent Forms
Just in case...because the ghoulz are still coming for us...and our organs...
7 hrs ago
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
20
Share this post
Diva Drops
No-Consent Forms
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
😬 Why do we even need to learn how to stop one...already...?
Rogue Autonomous Weapons...I can't even...
Apr 27
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
25
Share this post
Diva Drops
😬 Why do we even need to learn how to stop one...already...?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
a friend, author and colleague...
and me, sounding another alarm...I know, I'm sick of it too...but here we go...
Apr 26
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
51
Share this post
Diva Drops
a friend, author and colleague...
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
70
Virginia Giuffre has (allegedly) died by suicide...
May she rest in WitSec - or?
Apr 26
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
47
Share this post
Diva Drops
Virginia Giuffre has (allegedly) died by suicide...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
A Sabrina Interview - Nodes dancing around each other - From Network Nodes to Disney to Lino to Masonic numerology...and more...
Juxtaposition1 and Sabrina - holy nodes, Batman...what a wild conversation that really works...
Apr 25
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
20
Share this post
Diva Drops
A Sabrina Interview - Nodes dancing around each other - From Network Nodes to Disney to Lino to Masonic numerology...and more...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Maggots and Morgs for the Borgs
and some musings...
Apr 25
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
21
Share this post
Diva Drops
Maggots and Morgs for the Borgs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
VAXELIS - Yet another actual killshot for the babies...
they will never stop coming...until we prosecute them all...
Apr 24
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
31
Share this post
Diva Drops
VAXELIS - Yet another actual killshot for the babies...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
The pope's last words...?
"There Is No God in the Afterlife. Only darkness. And demons."
Apr 23
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
46
Share this post
Diva Drops
The pope's last words...?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
36
What natural resource scarcity would kill us off the quickest? Water scarcity - Now that will be some epic fear porn...
I anticipated this...see my Hydra substack below...full of snark...you're welcome...
Apr 22
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
32
Share this post
Diva Drops
What natural resource scarcity would kill us off the quickest? Water scarcity - Now that will be some epic fear porn...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
The Commonwealth is predatory in the extreme and has set its plans on America’s wealth... Why? Because Europe is broke-ass broke...
If we are ever able to wake up and break the spell - we can bring them to their knees and relegate them to the crematorial dustbin of the past. And WE…
Apr 19
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
25
Share this post
Diva Drops
The Commonwealth is predatory in the extreme and has set its plans on America’s wealth... Why? Because Europe is broke-ass broke...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Did the white house just declared war on the covid conspirators?
we will not forgive...we will not forget...
Apr 19
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
32
Share this post
Diva Drops
Did the white house just declared war on the covid conspirators?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Peter Daszak - back in business - rebranding - Nature.Health.Global
sure, we'll be right there...to "support" you, Petey
Apr 18
•
Pasheen Stonebrooke
21
Share this post
Diva Drops
Peter Daszak - back in business - rebranding - Nature.Health.Global
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
© 2025 Pamela Stonebrooke
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts