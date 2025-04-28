Diva Drops

Diva Drops

Just in case...because the ghoulz are still coming for us...and our organs...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
4
😬 Why do we even need to learn how to stop one...already...?
Rogue Autonomous Weapons...I can't even...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
21
a friend, author and colleague...
and me, sounding another alarm...I know, I'm sick of it too...but here we go...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
70
Virginia Giuffre has (allegedly) died by suicide...
May she rest in WitSec - or?
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
28
A Sabrina Interview - Nodes dancing around each other - From Network Nodes to Disney to Lino to Masonic numerology...and more...
Juxtaposition1 and Sabrina - holy nodes, Batman...what a wild conversation that really works...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
15
Maggots and Morgs for the Borgs
and some musings...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
20
VAXELIS - Yet another actual killshot for the babies...
they will never stop coming...until we prosecute them all...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
23
The pope's last words...?
"There Is No God in the Afterlife. Only darkness. And demons."
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
36
What natural resource scarcity would kill us off the quickest? Water scarcity - Now that will be some epic fear porn...
I anticipated this...see my Hydra substack below...full of snark...you're welcome...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
11
The Commonwealth is predatory in the extreme and has set its plans on America’s wealth... Why? Because Europe is broke-ass broke...
If we are ever able to wake up and break the spell - we can bring them to their knees and relegate them to the crematorial dustbin of the past. And WE…
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
10
Did the white house just declared war on the covid conspirators?
we will not forgive...we will not forget...
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
7
Peter Daszak - back in business - rebranding - Nature.Health.Global
sure, we'll be right there...to "support" you, Petey
  
Pasheen Stonebrooke
5
